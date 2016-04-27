Braised Brisket Tacos with Matzo Tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the brisket Preheat the oven to 325°. Season with brisket with salt and cracked black pepper. Heat the canola oil in a large enameled cast-iron casserole. Add the brisket and cook over moderately high heat until browned all over. Transfer the brisket to a plate.

Step 2 To the casserole, add the onion, carrots, celery and garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato puree, chipotle, thyme, cumin, oregano and bay leaf and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3 Add the brisket to the casserole along with enough water to cover it. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to a simmer. Cover the casserole with foil and transfer to the oven. Braise for 2 to 3 hours, until the meat is tender. Remove the casserole from the oven and let the brisket cool completely in the braising liquid.

Step 4 Remove the brisket from the liquid and thinly slice it. Discard the bar leaf and thyme sprigs from the liquid and discard. Pout the braising liquid into a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Add the sauce back to the casserole and bring to a simmer. Return the meat to the pot to rewarm it. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 5 Meanwhile, make the tortillas In a medium bowl, using your hands, mix the matzo meal and salt with the water and olive oil until a soft dough forms. Form the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls. Lay each ball between 2 sheets of plastic wrap and roll or press until a tortilla forms.