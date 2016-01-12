Braised Beef and Tomato Gravy

Season the beef all over with 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. In a 5-to 6-quart crock pot, heat the butter over high heat until hot. Sear the beef, turning, until browned, 8 to 10 minutes total. Transfer the beef to a plate as cooked.

Step 2

Stir the onion and garlic into the crock pot, scraping up any browned bits, and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Place the beef, along with any accumulated juices, back into the pot and stir in the tomatoes, bay leaves, red chile, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Simmer the stew on low, covered, until the meat is very tender, about 6 hours. Stir the gravy, breaking up the tomatoes, and season with salt and pepper to taste, then serve with pasta.