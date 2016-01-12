Braised Beef and Tomato Gravy
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8 
Ian Knauer
September 2014

Top off this hearty beef and tomato dish with a plate of pasta. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds cubed beef chuck
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 (32 to 35) ounce can whole tomatoes in juice
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 dried red chile or 1/2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the beef all over with 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. In a 5-to 6-quart crock pot, heat the butter over high heat until hot. Sear the beef, turning, until browned, 8 to 10 minutes total. Transfer the beef to a plate as cooked.

Step 2    

Stir the onion and garlic into the crock pot, scraping up any browned bits, and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Place the beef, along with any accumulated juices, back into the pot and stir in the tomatoes, bay leaves, red chile, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Simmer the stew on low, covered, until the meat is very tender, about 6 hours. Stir the gravy, breaking up the tomatoes, and season with salt and pepper to taste, then serve with pasta.

