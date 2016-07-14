Brain Food Bowl with a Coconut-Fried Egg
This hearty salad of lentils, spinach, beets, avocado is the perfect storm of brain food goodness to keep you both sharp and satiated throughout the day. Flavor is amped up by cooking the lentils in broth and topping the bowl with a smooth and sweet walnut dressing and (best part) a coconut-fried egg. Slideshow: More Main-Course Salads  

Ingredients

  • 1 cup beluga lentils, rinsed and sorted
  • 3 cups vegetable broth
  • 2 shallots, peeled
  • 3 sprigs thyme
  • 2 medium beets, with leaves attached
  • 4 cups loosely packed baby spinach
  • 2 ripe avocados, peeled and sliced
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

DRESSING

  • 1/2 cup walnuts
  • 1 Medjool date, pitted
  • 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon warm water
  • 1/4 teaspoon thyme
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 cup olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Add the lentils to a saucepan with the broth, shallots and thyme over medium high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, until the lentils are soft and cooked through, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove the shallots and thyme.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Remove the beets greens and set them aside for later. Place the whole beets on a foil-lined baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Place in the oven until cooked, about 50 minutes. Remove the sheet fom the oven, let cool, peel off the skins, then cut the beets into quarters.

Step 3    Make the dressing

Add all the ingredients to a food processor or blender and pulse until smooth.

Step 4    Make the eggs

Place a large saucepan over medium high heat and add the coconut oil. Crack four eggs into the pan, making sure the yolks are unbroken and cover the pan with a lid. Let the eggs cook until the whites are set and the yolks are beginning to firm up, about 1 minute. Remove the eggs from the pan.

Step 5    Assemble the bowls

Divide the spinach and beet greens evenly between each bowl. Add the lentils, beets and avocado. Drizzle the dressing over top and toss to combine. Top each bowl with a coconut-fried egg.

