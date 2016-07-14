Brain Food Bowl with a Coconut-Fried Egg

How to Make It

Step 1 Add the lentils to a saucepan with the broth, shallots and thyme over medium high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, until the lentils are soft and cooked through, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove the shallots and thyme.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400°F. Remove the beets greens and set them aside for later. Place the whole beets on a foil-lined baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Place in the oven until cooked, about 50 minutes. Remove the sheet fom the oven, let cool, peel off the skins, then cut the beets into quarters.

Step 3 Make the dressing Add all the ingredients to a food processor or blender and pulse until smooth.

Step 4 Make the eggs Place a large saucepan over medium high heat and add the coconut oil. Crack four eggs into the pan, making sure the yolks are unbroken and cover the pan with a lid. Let the eggs cook until the whites are set and the yolks are beginning to firm up, about 1 minute. Remove the eggs from the pan.