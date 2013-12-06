Typically, Bourbon Milk Punch is made with half-and-half or milk. This frozen version, based on the one served at the New Orleans restaurant Bourbon House, is blended with ice cream—and tastes like a boozy milk shake. Glassware Guide More Whiskey Drinks
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the garnish and blend until smooth. Pour into a small white wine glass and garnish with the nutmeg.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5