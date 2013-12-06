Bourbon Milk Punch
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Wayne Collins

Typically, Bourbon Milk Punch is made with half-and-half or milk. This frozen version, based on the one served at the New Orleans restaurant Bourbon House, is blended with ice cream—and tastes like a boozy milk shake. Glassware Guide  More Whiskey Drinks

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces bourbon
  • 1/2 ounce dark crème de cacao
  • 1 ounce chilled brewed espresso
  • 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the garnish and blend until smooth. Pour into a small white wine glass and garnish with the nutmeg.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up