Bourbon Custard with Berry Dust Meringues

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 275°F. Stir together milk, cream, and 3/4 cup sugar in a medium saucepan, and cook over medium-high until just steaming but not boiling, about 6 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, whisk together egg yolks, bourbon, salt, and remaining 1/4 cup sugar in a medium bowl until well combined. Gradually ladle 3 spoonfuls hot cream mixture into egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Add egg-cream mixture to remaining cream mixture in saucepan, whisking constantly. Cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until mixture coats back of spoon, about 2 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard any solids.

Step 3 Divide custard mixture among 6 (6- to 8-ounce) ramekins. Line a large roasting pan (or 2 [13- x 9-inch] pans) with a clean kitchen towel (to secure ramekins), and place filled ramekins on top. Carefully pour enough hot water into roasting pan to come halfway up sides of ramekins.

Step 4 Bake in preheated oven until custard is just set and jiggles slightly, about 35 minutes. Remove from water bath, and let cool on a wire rack 30 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

Step