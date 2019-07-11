Bourbon Custard with Berry Dust Meringues

A silky and creamy custard topped with shards of candy-like meringue and sweet-tart fresh berries, this dessert is rich but not too heavy. The bourbon in the custard cuts through the dairy and adds mellow caramel and vanilla notes.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 275°F. Stir together milk, cream, and 3/4 cup sugar in a medium saucepan, and cook over medium-high until just steaming but not boiling, about 6 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk together egg yolks, bourbon, salt, and remaining 1/4 cup sugar in a medium bowl until well combined. Gradually ladle 3 spoonfuls hot cream mixture into egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Add egg-cream mixture to remaining cream mixture in saucepan, whisking constantly. Cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until mixture coats back of spoon, about 2 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard any solids.
Divide custard mixture among 6 (6- to 8-ounce) ramekins. Line a large roasting pan (or 2 [13- x 9-inch] pans) with a clean kitchen towel (to secure ramekins), and place filled ramekins on top. Carefully pour enough hot water into roasting pan to come halfway up sides of ramekins.
Bake in preheated oven until custard is just set and jiggles slightly, about 35 minutes. Remove from water bath, and let cool on a wire rack 30 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.
To serve, top custards with fresh berries and berry dust meringues.