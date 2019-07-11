Bourbon Custard with Berry Dust Meringues
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Jeremiah Langhorne
August 2019

A silky and creamy custard topped with shards of candy-like meringue and sweet-tart fresh berries, this dessert is rich but not too heavy. The bourbon in the custard cuts through the dairy and adds mellow caramel and vanilla notes.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup granulated sugar, divided
  • 10 large egg yolks
  • 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounce) bourbon
  • 1 1/2  teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 cups mixed fresh berries (such as blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries)
  • Berry Dust Meringues

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 275°F. Stir together milk, cream, and 3/4 cup sugar in a medium saucepan, and cook over medium-high until just steaming but not boiling, about 6 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, whisk together egg yolks, bourbon, salt, and remaining 1/4 cup sugar in a medium bowl until well combined. Gradually ladle 3 spoonfuls hot cream mixture into egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Add egg-cream mixture to remaining cream mixture in saucepan, whisking constantly. Cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until mixture coats back of spoon, about 2 minutes. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard any solids.

Step 3    

Divide custard mixture among 6 (6- to 8-ounce) ramekins. Line a large roasting pan (or 2 [13- x 9-inch] pans) with a clean kitchen towel (to secure ramekins), and place filled ramekins on top. Carefully pour enough hot water into roasting pan to come halfway up sides of ramekins.

Step 4    

Bake in preheated oven until custard is just set and jiggles slightly, about 35 minutes. Remove from water bath, and let cool on a wire rack 30 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.

Step 5    

To serve, top custards with fresh berries and berry dust meringues.

