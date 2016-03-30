Bourbon Chai Milk Punch

© David Malosh
To make this drink, which is like a delicious, boozy chai latte, Kenta Goto of New York City's Bar Goto infuses bourbon with chai tea, then shakes the drink with cream and maple syrup. Slideshow: More Bourbon Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Chai Bourbon, cream, maple syrup and Simple Syrup; shake well. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled coupe.
Notes
Use this recipe for Simple Syrup and this one for Chai Bourbon.
