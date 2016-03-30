Bourbon Chai Milk Punch
Makes 1 drink
May 2016

To make this drink, which is like a delicious, boozy chai latte, Kenta Goto of New York City's Bar Goto infuses bourbon with chai tea, then shakes the drink with cream and maple syrup. Slideshow: More Bourbon Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Chai Bourbon (see Note)
  • 3/4 ounce heavy cream
  • 1/2 ounce pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 ounce Simple Syrup (see Note)
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Chai Bourbon, cream, maple syrup and Simple Syrup; shake well. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled coupe.

Notes

Use this recipe for Simple Syrup and this one for Chai Bourbon.

