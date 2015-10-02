Bourbon- and Cider-Braised Jowl Bacon Steaks
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Russ Crandall
October 2013

Already a flavorful cut of meat, jowl bacon transforms into a decadent meal when braised in bourbon and cider and served as seared steaks. This pairs perfectly with simple turnip greens. Slideshow: Bacon Recipes

Ingredients

Jowl bacon

  • 2 pounds jowl bacon, unsliced
  • 100 milliliters bourbon
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 4 bay leaves
  • 3 to 4 cups apple cider

Turnip Greens

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 bunch turnip greens—stalks removed, rinsed and thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the bacon, bourbon, peppercorns and bay leaves in a Dutch oven, then add enough apple cider to mostly cover the bacon. Braise the bacon for 4 hours, then remove from the oven; let the bacon cool in its liquid in the Dutch oven for 1 1/2 hours, then remove and place in a re-sealable plastic bag, discarding the liquid. Refrigerate until cold and firm, at least 6 hours but up to 5 days.

Step 2    

Warm the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the turnip greens and briefly toss; add the apple cider vinegar and toss until softened and bright green, about 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

Step 3    

Clean the skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Slice the bacon into 1-inch thick slices, then sear on each side, about 1 minute per side, flipping carefully. Serve with the turnip greens.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up