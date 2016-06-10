Bouillabaisse à l'Américaine
Active Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Daniel Boulud
July 2016

This luxe seafood soup from star chef Daniel Boulud starts with a fantastically rich-flavored broth made with fish heads, bones, lots of aromatics and tomatoes. Saffron-laced potatoes, snapper and bass fillets, shrimp and mussels all go in at the end and the dish is served with the best rouille we've ever tasted. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

Garlicky Rouille

  • 1 baking potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Pinch of saffron threads
  • Kosher salt
  • Pinch of cayenne
  • 6 superfresh garlic cloves
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Herb-and-Spice Sachet

  • 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
  • 2 teaspoons whole coriander seeds
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 1 head of garlic, halved crosswise, or 6 large cloves, crushed
  • Three 3-inch-long strips of orange zest

Bouillabaisse

  • Two 2-pound whole black sea bass, cleaned and filleted, heads and bones reserved
  • One 4-pound red snapper, cleaned and filleted, head and bones reserved
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 yellow onions, chopped
  • 3 celery ribs, chopped
  • 1 fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced
  • 1 leek, white and light green parts only, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon saffron threads
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne or crushed red pepper, plus more for seasoning
  • 1/4 cup pastis
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined, shells reserved
  • 1 pound plum tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 pound German Butterball or small Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered
  • Kosher salt and white pepper
  • 1 pound mussels, scrubbed and debearded
  • Crusty baguette, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the garlicky rouille

In a medium saucepan, combine the potato, saffron, a pinch of salt and 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil and cook until the saffron water is reduced by half and the potato is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Cool completely, then transfer the potato and saffron water to a blender. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the oil and pulse to combine. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the oil until well blended. Season with salt. Transfer to a serving bowl; refrigerate.

Step 2    Make the herb-and-spice sachet

Assemble all of the ingredients on a piece of cheesecloth, wrap into a bundle and tie with kitchen string.

Step 3    Make the bouillabaisse

Rinse all of the fish heads and bones until the water runs clear. Cut the fillets into 2-inch pieces and transfer them to a bowl; cover and refrigerate.

Step 4    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole or pot, heat the olive oil. Add the onions, celery, fennel, leek, saffron and cayenne and cook over moderate heat until the vegetables soften, 8 minutes. Add the pastis and cook until evaporated. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until beginning to caramelize, about 5 minutes.

Step 5    

Add the fish heads and bones, shrimp shells, herb-and-spice sachet and enough water to just cover, about 16 cups. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderately low heat for 20 minutes, skimming off the foam that rises to the surface. Stir in the tomatoes and cook gently for 30 minutes.

Step 6    

Meanwhile, cook the potatoes in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well.

Step 7    

Pick out and discard the herb-and-spice sachet and any large fish bones. Working in batches, transfer the contents of the casserole to a blender and puree until smooth. Strain the soup through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean pot, pressing on the solids.

Step 8    Finish the bouillabaisse

Bring the soup to a simmer. Add the potatoes. Season the fish with salt and pepper and add to the soup. Cook over low heat for 3 minutes. Add the shrimp and mussels, cover and cook until the mussels open and the fish and shrimp are cooked through, 2 minutes longer. Season with salt, pepper and cayenne.

Step 9    

Stir 2 tablespoons of the hot soup into the rouille. Ladle the bouillabaisse into shallow bowls. Serve with the rouille and crusty bread.

Make Ahead

The rouille can be refrigerated for 2 days. The soup can be refrigerated for 3 days or frozen for 3 months.

Suggested Pairing

Bandol white.

