Boston Lettuce with Cilantro and Walnuts
© Martin Morrell
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Dmitry Leonov
June 2011

Katya Drozdova serves simple salads like this one at her Moscow restaurants. The combination of cilantro and walnuts is a distinctly Georgian touch.    More Great Salads  

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 10 medium radishes, very thinly sliced on a mandoline
  • 5 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 head Boston lettuce, small leaves left whole and large leaves torn
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves
  • 3 tablespoons chopped walnuts

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the oil with the vinegar and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Add the radishes, scallions, lettuce and cilantro and toss well. Garnish with the walnuts and serve right away.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up