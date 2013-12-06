Boston Lettuce with Cilantro and Walnuts

© Martin Morrell
Katya Drozdova serves simple salads like this one at her Moscow restaurants. The combination of cilantro and walnuts is a distinctly Georgian touch. More Great Salads
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, whisk the oil with the vinegar and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Add the radishes, scallions, lettuce and cilantro and toss well. Garnish with the walnuts and serve right away.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 2246
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5