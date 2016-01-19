Borscht
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
December 2014

Borscht is traditionally served both hot and cold. Leftovers are great. Slideshow: More Russian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (16-ounce) jar whole pickled beets
  • 3 cups beef stock or broth
  • 1 cup water
  • Sour cream, for serving
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill fronds

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium pot, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, caraway seed, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes.

Step 2    

Reserve the beet pickling liquid and cut the beats into matchsticks.

Step 3    

Stir the beets, their liquid, the beefy stock and water into the pot and bring to a simmer. Simmer 10 minutes, the season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the borscht dolloped with the sour cream and sprinkled with the dill.

