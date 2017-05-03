Boozy Watermelon Slushy

After last summer’s frosé frenzy, we’re all craving the next big chill. At Treasury in San Francisco, there’s always something icy churning at the bar. “Slushies signal a good time,” says beverage director Carlos Yturria, the brains behind this watermelon-based party starter, spiked with sherry and Aperol. Slideshow: More Frozen Drink Recipes
How to Make It
Pour the watermelon juice into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid, about 4 hours.
In a blender, pulse the watermelon ice cubes with chilled vodka, chilled Aperol, chilled fino sherry, fresh lemon juice, agave and crushed ice until smooth. Add more agave if desired.
Divide among 4 chilled glasses and garnish with thin watermelon wedges and black and white sesame seeds. Serve immediately.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: That is a delicious tropical drink, ideal for beach days.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-11
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: This drink looks so refreshing!!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-06
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: This drink is amazing. Best drink I've tried for the beach or just for the hot weather.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-26