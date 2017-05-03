Boozy Watermelon Slushy
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 drinks
Carlos Yturria
June 2017

After last summer’s frosé frenzy,  we’re all craving the next big  chill. At Treasury  in San Francisco, there’s always something icy churning at the bar. “Slushies signal  a good time,” says beverage director Carlos Yturria, the brains behind this watermelon-based party starter,  spiked with sherry and Aperol.   Slideshow: More Frozen Drink Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces watermelon juice
  • 4 ounces chilled vodka
  • 2 ounces chilled Aperol
  • 2 ounces chilled fino sherry
  • 1/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons agave 
  • 3 cups crushed ice
  • Watermelon wedges and black and white sesame seeds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pour the watermelon juice into an  ice cube tray and freeze until solid, about  4 hours.

Step 2    

In a blender, pulse the watermelon ice cubes with chilled vodka, chilled Aperol, chilled fino sherry, fresh lemon juice, agave and crushed ice until smooth. Add more agave if desired.

Step 3    

Divide among 4 chilled glasses and garnish with thin watermelon wedges  and black and white sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The watermelon ice cubes can be frozen for up to 1 month.

