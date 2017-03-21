“Boozy” Cherry Hot Cross Buns

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, soak the cherries with the brandy and vanilla for 1 1/2 hours.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, combine the flour and 1/4 cup of the sugar with the salt, cinnamon and cardamom.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, combine the warm milk with the remaining 1 tablespoon of sugar and the yeast and whisk to combine. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add 2 of the eggs and the orange zest and beat until combined. Fit the paddle in the mixer. At a low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until just combined. Beat in the butter 1 tablespoon at a time, allowing each addition to absorb before adding the next. Switch to the dough hook and knead on medium speed until the dough is smooth, about 5 minutes.

Step 4 Brush a large bowl with some of the melted butter. Add the dough and brush the top with more butter. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 1/2 hours.

Step 5 Drain the cherries; reserve the soaking liquid to make the frosting. Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and pat into a 12-by-6-inch rectangle. Spread 1/4 cup of the cherries over the top of the dough. Fold the dough in half over the cherries and spread another 1/4 cup of cherries on top. Fold again; repeat the spreading and folding two more times with the remaining cherries. Carefully gather the dough to form a smooth ball, tucking in any cherries that fall out. Add the dough back to the buttered bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 6 Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and roll into a 12-inch-long log. Cut the log into 8 even pieces, then roll each piece into a ball and transfer to the baking dish. Cover the baking dish with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled in size, about 30 minutes.

Step 7 In a small bowl, lightly beat the remaining egg. Brush the tops of the buns with the egg wash. Bake for about 25 minutes, or until golden. Let the buns cool slightly.