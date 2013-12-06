Joe's Garage • Minneapolis According to owner Joe Kaplan, a drink without liquor "ain't a cocktail." He makes an exception for this tart cooler: "It's a fabulous summer drink," he says. More Nonalcoholic Drinks
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, puree the mint leaves and citrus concentrates. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with half of the soda; stir gently. Add the remaining soda. Garnish with the mint sprig and lemon.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5