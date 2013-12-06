Bootleg
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Food & Wine

Joe's Garage • Minneapolis According to owner Joe Kaplan, a drink without liquor "ain't a cocktail." He makes an exception for this tart cooler: "It's a fabulous summer drink," he says. More Nonalcoholic Drinks

Ingredients

  • 20 mint leaves, plus 1 mint sprig for garnish
  • 3/4 ounce frozen limeade concentrate
  • 3/4 ounce frozen lemonade concentrate
  • Ice
  • 4 ounces chilled club soda
  • 1 lemon wedge

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, puree the mint leaves and citrus concentrates. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass. Top with half of the soda; stir gently. Add the remaining soda. Garnish with the mint sprig and lemon.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up