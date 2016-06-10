Bonito Caesar Dressing
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/2 cups
Ravi Kapur
July 2016

A simple dashi (made with bonito and kombu) as well as the Japanese seasoning togarashi add a deeper, more complex flavor to this fantastic Caesar dressing from chef Ravi Kapur of San Francisco's Liholiho Yacht Club. Slideshow: More Caesar Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 5-by-3-inch piece of kombu
  • 1/4 cup bonito flakes
  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon togarashi
  • A few drops of Tabasco
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • 1 cup rice bran oil or other neutral oil
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the kombu with 4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer gently for 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the bonito flakes; let stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Strain the dashi into a bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the egg yolks, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, vinegar, garlic, togarashi, Tabasco and  cheese and pulse to combine. With the machine on, drizzle in the rice bran oil, then drizzle in 1/4 cup of the dashi until incorporated (reserve the remaining dashi for another use). Season with salt.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated for 1 week.

Serve With

Little Gem lettuce for dipping, or toss to make a salad.

