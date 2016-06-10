Bonito Caesar Dressing

Author Name: Kara Poniatoski

Review Body: I made the dashi broth using hondashi granules since I couldn't find the kombu at my local grocery store. Other than that, I first made the dressing using the exact measurements and ingredients the recipe called for. It was pretty good but a little too mayo-tasting. You could definitely taste the dashi, but not in an overpowering way. I did end up adding a few bonito flakes anyhow, as well as about an extra tablespoon of lemon juice and more togarashi and tobasco since I do like spice, and it was pretty awesome. Beautiful consistency and a fun take on Caesar dressing.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-09-22