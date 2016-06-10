Bonito Caesar Dressing

A simple dashi (made with bonito and kombu) as well as the Japanese seasoning togarashi add a deeper, more complex flavor to this fantastic Caesar dressing from chef Ravi Kapur of San Francisco's Liholiho Yacht Club. Slideshow: More Caesar Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, cover the kombu with 4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer gently for 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the bonito flakes; let stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Strain the dashi into a bowl and let cool to room temperature.
In a food processor, combine the egg yolks, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, vinegar, garlic, togarashi, Tabasco and cheese and pulse to combine. With the machine on, drizzle in the rice bran oil, then drizzle in 1/4 cup of the dashi until incorporated (reserve the remaining dashi for another use). Season with salt.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Little Gem lettuce for dipping, or toss to make a salad.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Kara Poniatoski
Review Body: I made the dashi broth using hondashi granules since I couldn't find the kombu at my local grocery store. Other than that, I first made the dressing using the exact measurements and ingredients the recipe called for. It was pretty good but a little too mayo-tasting. You could definitely taste the dashi, but not in an overpowering way. I did end up adding a few bonito flakes anyhow, as well as about an extra tablespoon of lemon juice and more togarashi and tobasco since I do like spice, and it was pretty awesome. Beautiful consistency and a fun take on Caesar dressing.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-22