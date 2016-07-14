Bone-In Rib Eye Steaks with Grilled Onion Jam

Author Name: HBcook

Review Body: I made the jam which should have been slightly pureed IMHO and also it had too much vinegar or it should have been boiled off, maybe more maple syrup. I didn't follow the steak prep but did buy 1 1/2# bone in rib eyes. we just grilled them the way we always do. I coated them with Kitchen Bouquet and doused them with garlic pepper and lawrys. They did flare up and it would have been worse if I coated them with butter.

Review Rating: 3

Date Published: 2016-09-07