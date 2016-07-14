Bone-In Rib Eye Steaks with Grilled Onion Jam
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Dan Kluger
August 2016

The combination of tangy-sweet jam and garlicky, buttery meat is irresistible. New York City chef Dan Kluger says the trick to grilling perfect steak is starting the meat at room temperature and turning it often so it cooks evenly. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

ONION JAM

  • 3 red onions, sliced
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon finely chopped thyme

STEAKS

  • Two 1 1/2-pound bone-in rib eye steaks (1 1/2 inches thick), at room temperature
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 teaspoons minced rosemary
  • 2 teaspoons minced thyme
  • 2 garlic cloves, grated

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the onion jam

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the onions with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until lightly charred and tender, about 7 minutes.

Step 2    

In a saucepan, bring the vinegar and maple syrup to a boil. Add the onions and simmer over moderately low heat until tender, 8 minutes. Transfer to  a bowl; let cool. Stir in the thyme. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    Make the steaks

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush  the steaks with oil and season with salt and pepper. Stand  the steaks on their fatty edges (bone side up) and cook over moderate heat until the fat has started to render and is lightly charred, 5 minutes. Lay the steaks flat. Grill, turning often, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 120°, 12 to 15 minutes. If using a grill pan, carefully blot excess fat with paper towels  to prevent flare-ups. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest for  10 minutes. Leave the grill on.

Step 4    

In a bowl, blend the butter, rosemary, thyme and garlic. Brush the herb butter on the steaks and grill over high heat, turning once, until sizzling,  1 minute per side. Transfer to  a carving board. Slice the steaks and serve with the onion jam.

Suggested Pairing

Blackberry-scented Shiraz.

