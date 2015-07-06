Bon Viveur

A bourbon old-fashioned can be harsh and intense, according to Chris Lowder. He swaps in VSOP Cognac and St-Germain for a smoother, lightly floral cocktail.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the Cognac, elderflower liqueur and China-China. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a double rocks glass over the large ice cube. Pinch the grapefruit twist over the drink and add to the glass.
