Bon Viveur

A bourbon old-fashioned can be harsh and intense, according to Chris Lowder. He swaps in VSOP Cognac and St-Germain for a smoother, lightly floral cocktail. Slideshow: Beautiful Cocktails

  • 2 ounces VSOP Cognac
  • 1/2 ounce St-Germain elderflower liqueur
  • 1 teaspoon Bigallet China-China (bitter orange liqueur) or Amaro CioCiaro
  • Ice, plus 1 large cube for serving
  • 1 grapefruit twist, for garnish

In a mixing glass, combine the Cognac, elderflower liqueur and China-China. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a double rocks glass over the large ice cube. Pinch the grapefruit twist over the drink and add to the glass.

