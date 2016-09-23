Bomb Broccoli Salad

"Raise your hand if you just can’t get enough raw broccoli,” writes Daphne Oz in The Happy Cook. "No takers? Yeah, me neither—until I came up with this crazy salad. It’s so good! Some people have extra beer or mayo in their fridge. Our family has extra broccoli. Like, four heads too many. This salad came out of one such dire occasion when we had way too much and it needed to be used ASAP. I decided to make a dressing out of the motley crew of assorted condiments I had in my fridge, and it ended up sort of Asian and entirely delicious. Bonus: Raw things come together in minutes, so hurry up and make this and send me a picture! Can’t wait for you to start your own broccoli revolution."