Bomb Broccoli Salad

"Raise your hand if you just can’t get enough raw broccoli,” writes Daphne Oz in The Happy Cook. "No takers? Yeah, me neither—until I came up with this crazy salad. It’s so good! Some people have extra beer or mayo in their fridge. Our family has extra broccoli. Like, four heads too many. This salad came out of one such dire occasion when we had way too much and it needed to be used ASAP. I decided to make a dressing out of the motley crew of assorted condiments I had in my fridge, and it ended up sort of Asian and entirely delicious. Bonus: Raw things come together in minutes, so hurry up and make this and send me a picture! Can’t wait for you to start your own broccoli revolution."
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk together the almond butter, ginger, honey, peppers, and lime juice. While continuing to whisk, drizzle in the olive oil to emulsify, then stir in the shallot. Add salt and pepper to taste. This dressing can be made a day in advance and refrigerated—the longer it sits, the more flavorful it will be, as the shallot has time to infuse it.
To prepare the broccoli, remove the stems from the florets. Use a paring knife to slice off the fibrous outer layer on the stems, then finely chop the tender stalk. Finely chop the florets. The more finely chopped, the better, for more surface area to soak up the dressing!
