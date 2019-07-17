Bolognese-Style Sloppy Joes
25 MIN
35 MIN
Serves : 6
By Pam Lolley

Sloppy Joes are all grown up in this recipe inspired by classic Italian bolognese sauce. A rich, meaty sauce of crushed canned tomatoes and sweet Italian sausage tastes like an all-day simmer but is ready in less than 45 minutes. Tender focaccia replaces the typical soft buns for an elevated sandwich everyone will love. Pick up canned San Marzano tomatoes for the best flavor.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
  • 1 cup finely chopped sweet onion (from 1 medium onion)
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped green bell pepper (from 1 small bell pepper)
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped carrot (from 1 medium carrot)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup dry red wine
  • 2 cups crushed tomatoes (from 1 [28-ounce] can)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 6 (4- x 3-inch) focaccia pieces, split and toasted
  • Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high; add sausage, and cook, stirring often to break up sausage, 5 minutes. Add onion, bell pepper, carrot, and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until sausage is cooked through and vegetables are very soft, 7 to 8 minutes.

Step 2    

Add wine, and cook over medium-high, stirring often, until liquid has evaporated. Stir in crushed tomatoes, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer 15 minutes. Spoon about 2/3 cup sausage mixture over bottom half of each focaccia piece, and, if desired, sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano. Cover with top focaccia pieces.

