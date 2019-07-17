Bolognese-Style Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes are all grown up in this recipe inspired by classic Italian bolognese sauce. A rich, meaty sauce of crushed canned tomatoes and sweet Italian sausage tastes like an all-day simmer but is ready in less than 45 minutes. Tender focaccia replaces the typical soft buns for an elevated sandwich everyone will love. Pick up canned San Marzano tomatoes for the best flavor.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high; add sausage, and cook, stirring often to break up sausage, 5 minutes. Add onion, bell pepper, carrot, and garlic, and cook, stirring often, until sausage is cooked through and vegetables are very soft, 7 to 8 minutes.
Add wine, and cook over medium-high, stirring often, until liquid has evaporated. Stir in crushed tomatoes, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer 15 minutes. Spoon about 2/3 cup sausage mixture over bottom half of each focaccia piece, and, if desired, sprinkle with Parmigiano-Reggiano. Cover with top focaccia pieces.