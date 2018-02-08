Bok Choy, Shiitakes, and Root Vegetables in Dashi
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Eric Wolfinger
March 2018

Dashi, a Japanese broth steeped with salty kombu and super-savory katsuobushi, is the foundation for this simple, nourishing soup from Eric Wolfinger. We love the combination of meaty shiitakes, sweet turnips, and crisp bok choy, but feel free to use any vegetables that are in season. Slideshow: More Bok Choy Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 cups Master Dashi (see Note)
  • 1 pound mixed root vegetables, such as carrots, celery root, and baby turnips, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces
  • 4 baby bok choy
  • 1 cup shiitake mushroom caps
  • Kosher salt (optional)

How to Make It

Step

Bring dashi to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Simmer root vegetables, bok choy, and mushrooms in separate batches until tender, 2 to 4 minutes per batch. Remove from dashi and divide among 4 warm soup bowls. Taste dashi and season lightly with salt, if desired. Divide dashi among bowls, and serve immediately.

Notes

Master Dashi

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up