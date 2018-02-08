Bok Choy, Shiitakes, and Root Vegetables in Dashi

Eric Wolfinger
Dashi, a Japanese broth steeped with salty kombu and super-savory katsuobushi, is the foundation for this simple, nourishing soup from Eric Wolfinger. We love the combination of meaty shiitakes, sweet turnips, and crisp bok choy, but feel free to use any vegetables that are in season. Slideshow: More Bok Choy Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Bring dashi to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Simmer root vegetables, bok choy, and mushrooms in separate batches until tender, 2 to 4 minutes per batch. Remove from dashi and divide among 4 warm soup bowls. Taste dashi and season lightly with salt, if desired. Divide dashi among bowls, and serve immediately.
Notes
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5