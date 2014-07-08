Bok Choy Chow Mein

Fresh bok choy make this classic Chinese noodle recipe extra healthy and delicious. Slideshow: More Fast Asian Noodle Recipes
How to Make It
Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Rinse under cold water, drain and set aside.
In medium bowl combine soy sauce, oyster sauce, hoisin, rice vinegar, brown sugar and water. Set sauce mixture aside.
Heat large pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the oil and stir in the garlic, onion and ginger. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the garlic and onions are soft and fragrant.
Stir in the bok choy and bell peppers. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.
Add noodles and sauce mixture to the pan. Stir to combine until heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve hot.