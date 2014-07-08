Bok Choy Chow Mein

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Rinse under cold water, drain and set aside.

Step 2 In medium bowl combine soy sauce, oyster sauce, hoisin, rice vinegar, brown sugar and water. Set sauce mixture aside.

Step 3 Heat large pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the oil and stir in the garlic, onion and ginger. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the garlic and onions are soft and fragrant.

Step 4 Stir in the bok choy and bell peppers. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.