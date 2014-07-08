Bok Choy Chow Mein
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 3
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

Fresh bok choy make this classic Chinese noodle recipe extra healthy and delicious. Slideshow: More Fast Asian Noodle Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces yellow Chinese egg noodles
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1/2 pound baby bok choy
  • 1/2 medium bell pepper, seeded and sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Rinse under cold water, drain and set aside.

Step 2    

In medium bowl combine soy sauce, oyster sauce, hoisin, rice vinegar, brown sugar and water. Set sauce mixture aside.

Step 3    

Heat large pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the oil and stir in the garlic, onion and ginger. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the garlic and onions are soft and fragrant.

Step 4    

Stir in the bok choy and bell peppers. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Step 5    

Add noodles and sauce mixture to the pan. Stir to combine until heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve hot.

