Boiled Yuca with Garlicky Onions

Yuca, or cassava, is a starchy tuber that can be boiled, fried, or baked like a potato. For this Cuban side dish, photographer Romulo Yanes likes to simmer the root until tender and flaky then dress it in a hot onion- and garlic-infused oil. Slideshow: More Cuban Recipes
How to Make It
Place yuca in a large saucepan and add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Add vinegar and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high; reduce heat to medium and simmer until yuca splits open and is soft throughout, 30 to 45 minutes, depending on thickness of yuca.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until garlic begins to soften and turn golden, about 20 seconds. Reduce heat to medium; add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is light golden and crisp-tender, about 10 minutes. Season with remaining 1 teaspoon salt.
Drain yuca in a colander. Gently separate the chunks into large pieces and remove the tough core if necessary. Arrange yuca on a platter or in a wide serving bowl. Pour the hot oil, garlic, and onions over the yuca. Serve immediately.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Doris Lin
Review Body: This was really good! There’s a mistake in the recipe (it leaves out garlic, but I tweeted Food & Wine, so hopefully they will fix it.) so I guessed and used 5 cloves of garlic, each cut in half. I only used one onion because it was all I had, and it definitely would’ve been better with more onion. My kids didn’t like it but my husband and I both loved it.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-03-06