Boiled Yuca with Garlicky Onions
Romulo Yanes
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
March 2018

Yuca, or cassava, is a starchy tuber that can be boiled, fried, or baked like a potato. For this Cuban side dish, photographer Romulo Yanes likes to simmer the root until tender and flaky then dress it in a hot onion- and garlic-infused oil. Slideshow: More Cuban Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 1/2 pounds fresh yuca, peeled and cut into 3-inch rounds
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium white onions, halved and thinly sliced lengthwise

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place yuca in a large saucepan and add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Add vinegar and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high; reduce heat to medium and simmer until yuca splits open and is soft throughout, 30 to 45 minutes, depending on thickness of yuca.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until garlic begins to soften and turn golden, about 20 seconds. Reduce heat to medium; add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is light golden and crisp-tender, about 10 minutes. Season with remaining 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 3    

Drain yuca in a colander. Gently separate the chunks into large pieces and remove the tough core if necessary. Arrange yuca on a platter or in a wide serving bowl. Pour the hot oil, garlic, and onions over the yuca. Serve immediately.

