Boiled Yuca with Garlicky Onions

Author Name: Doris Lin

Review Body: This was really good! There’s a mistake in the recipe (it leaves out garlic, but I tweeted Food & Wine, so hopefully they will fix it.) so I guessed and used 5 cloves of garlic, each cut in half. I only used one onion because it was all I had, and it definitely would’ve been better with more onion. My kids didn’t like it but my husband and I both loved it.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2018-03-06