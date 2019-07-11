Boiled Peanut Chaat
Victor Protasio
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Vishwesh Bhatt
August 2019

Ingredients

  • 12 cups water
  • 3 cups shelled raw peanuts
  • 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger
  • 1/2 serrano chile
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1/2  teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 2 tablespoons peanut oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 8 fresh curry leaves (from 1 sprig)
  • 1 cup salted dry-roasted peanuts
  • 1 small red onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 2 plum tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 1/2 (15-ounce) English cucumber, seeded and finely chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 1/3 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
  • 5 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves, chopped
  • 1 serrano chile, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chaat masala (such as MDH Chunky Chat Masala)
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring 12 cups water, raw peanuts, ginger, serrano half, garlic, lemon juice, 2 tablespoons salt, and turmeric to a boil in a Dutch oven over high. Reduce heat to medium, cover, and gently boil until peanuts are tender, but not mushy, about 3 hours and 30 minutes. Drain peanut mixture; discard ginger, serrano half, and garlic. Place peanuts in a large bowl; set aside to let cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Add cumin seeds and curry leaves; stir until seeds and leaves crackle and become very fragrant, about 1 minute. Add dry-roasted peanuts; toss to coat, and remove from heat.

Step 3    

Add roasted peanut mixture, onion, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, lime juice, mint, chopped serrano, chaat masala, honey, cayenne, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt to boiled peanuts; toss to coat. Serve immediately.

