Boiled Peanut Chaat

Step 1

Bring 12 cups water, raw peanuts, ginger, serrano half, garlic, lemon juice, 2 tablespoons salt, and turmeric to a boil in a Dutch oven over high. Reduce heat to medium, cover, and gently boil until peanuts are tender, but not mushy, about 3 hours and 30 minutes. Drain peanut mixture; discard ginger, serrano half, and garlic. Place peanuts in a large bowl; set aside to let cool.