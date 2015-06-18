A touch of adobo sauce in this blueberry vinaigrette adds a nice smoky flavor. Slideshow: More Blueberry Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small saucepan, mash the blueberries with the sugar and lemon juice and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Cook, stirring, until thickened, about 8 minutes. Let the mixture cool slightly.
Step 2
Scrape the blueberry mixture into a bowl and whisk in the oil, vinegar and adobo sauce. Season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight.
Serve With
Baby spinach and radishes.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5