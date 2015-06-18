Blueberry Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1/2 cup
Ben Mims
July 2015

A touch of adobo sauce in this blueberry vinaigrette adds a nice smoky flavor. Slideshow: More Blueberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup blueberries
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon adobo sauce from a can of chipotles in adobo sauce
  • Salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, mash the blueberries with the sugar and lemon juice and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Cook, stirring, until thickened, about 8 minutes. Let the mixture cool slightly.

Step 2    

Scrape the blueberry mixture into a bowl and whisk in the oil, vinegar and adobo sauce. Season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight.

Serve With

Baby spinach and radishes.

