Blueberry Pie with Rye Crust
© Con Poulos
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-inch pie
Justin Chapple
August 2015

This sensational blueberry pie has small circles cut out of the rye crust, which not only looks dramatic but also allows moisture to evaporate from the fruit filling as it cooks, deepening the flavor. Slideshow: More Summer Pie Recipes

Ingredients

CRUST

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup dark rye flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 stick plus 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 2/3 cup ice water

FILLING

  • 1 vanilla bean, split and seeds scraped
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 pounds blueberries (6 cups)
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 large egg beaten with 2 teaspoons water
  • Turbinado sugar, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Crust

In a food processor, pulse both flours with the salt to mix. Add the butter and pulse until it is the size of small peas. Sprinkle  the water over the flour and pulse just until a dough starts to form. Turn the dough out onto a work surface, gather up any crumbs and knead gently until the dough comes together. Cut the dough in half and pat each piece into a disk. Wrap the disks in plastic and refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out 1 disk of dough to a 12-inch round. Ease the dough into a 9-inch glass pie plate and trim the overhang to 1/2 inch. Freeze for 15 minutes.

Step 3    Prepare the filling

In a large bowl, rub the vanilla seeds into the granulated sugar and salt. Add the blueberries, flour, lemon zest and lemon juice and toss well. Scrape the filling into the pie plate.

Step 4    

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the remaining disk of dough to a 12-inch round. Using three sizes of small round cutters, stamp out decorative holes in the dough, leaving a 2-inch border. Lay  the dough over the filling and trim the overhang to 1/2 inch. Press the overhang together to seal, then fold it under itself. Freeze the pie for 1 hour.

Step 5    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Brush the pie with the egg wash and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, until the filling is bubbling and the crust is browned; cover the edge of the pie with foil if it browns too quickly. Let the pie cool completely before serving, at  least 5 hours or overnight.

