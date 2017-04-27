Blueberry-Nectarine Pandowdy

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the sugar cookie dough In a medium bowl, sift the flour with the baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar with a hand mixer at medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the vanilla, lemon zest, lemon juice, lime zest and lime juice, scraping down the side of the bowl as necessary. Beat in the egg. With the mixer at low speed, beat in the dry ingredients, scraping down the side of the bowl as necessary; the dough will be very soft.

Step 2 Scrape the dough out onto a sheet of plastic wrap and roll into a 9-inch log. Flatten the log into a 2-inch-wide rectangle, about 1 inch tall. Refrigerate until very firm, at least 2 hours.

Step 3 Make the pandowdy Preheat the oven to 350˚. Butter a 9-by-13-inch glass, ceramic or metal baking dish and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the sugar; turn to coat the pan with sugar.

Step 4 In a small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of the sugar with the cinnamon. In a large bowl, toss the nectarines and blueberries with the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar and the cornstarch, orange zest, orange juice, grated ginger, brandy, ground ginger, cardamom and nutmeg. Spread the fruit in the prepared dish.