Blueberry-Nectarine Pandowdy

This sweet and juicy baked fruit dessert from pastry chef Megan Garrelts features nectarines, her favorite summer fruit. Garrelts ingeniously forms her go-to citrus sugar cookie dough into a slice-and-bake log to use as the topping. Of course you could swap plums or peaches for the nectarines, and raspberries or blackberries for the blueberries. Slideshow: More Fruit Desserts
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, sift the flour with the baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar with a hand mixer at medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the vanilla, lemon zest, lemon juice, lime zest and lime juice, scraping down the side of the bowl as necessary. Beat in the egg. With the mixer at low speed, beat in the dry ingredients, scraping down the side of the bowl as necessary; the dough will be very soft.
Scrape the dough out onto a sheet of plastic wrap and roll into a 9-inch log. Flatten the log into a 2-inch-wide rectangle, about 1 inch tall. Refrigerate until very firm, at least 2 hours.
Preheat the oven to 350˚. Butter a 9-by-13-inch glass, ceramic or metal baking dish and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the sugar; turn to coat the pan with sugar.
In a small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of the sugar with the cinnamon. In a large bowl, toss the nectarines and blueberries with the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar and the cornstarch, orange zest, orange juice, grated ginger, brandy, ground ginger, cardamom and nutmeg. Spread the fruit in the prepared dish.
Using a sharp knife, slice the rectangle of cookie dough 1/4 inch thick. Arrange the slices over the fruit in a graphic or random pattern; they will spread during baking. Brush the dough with heavy cream and sprinkle with the cinnamon sugar. Bake the pandowdy until the cookie dough is golden brown and the fruit is bubbling, about 45 minutes. Serve warm, with ice cream.
Make Ahead
Author Name: Stardust
Review Body: I made this recipe several times already and the thing that i like most is the crisp.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-08
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: Mouth watering dish!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-12
Author Name: Becky Slighter
Review Body: One word - amazing! It is best fresh out of the oven with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. If you have leftovers, the cookie top will soften, but the flavor is still on point. Will definitely be making this again!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-06
Author Name: Summer Tebbs
Review Body: This is really fruity, but still good.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-23
Author Name: Ciara753
Review Body: Wow thank you for that amazing recipe. We need that in hot summer days! ;-)
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-26
Author Name: 14Galaxygirl
Review Body: Amazing this was very good and has fantastic taste.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-07
Author Name: AlfredJordan
Review Body: This looks absolutely delicious, perfect to eat during these hot sunny days.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-01
Author Name: AshyPanteloons
Review Body: Easy to make and delicious food, The zest and the orange makes it great.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-07
Author Name: Sharmeen
Review Body: My family love thi desert this is surely a keeper recipe in our home. ^^
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-07
Author Name: karlospkc89
Review Body: This is very nice during summer.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-07
Author Name: Merle_Wilson
Review Body: I wish we have a nectarine in our place! Can't seem to find it here and I really would like to try your recipe.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-24
Author Name: DavidOntoine
Review Body: Blueberry is my favorite fruit out there.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-25