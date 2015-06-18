Blueberry Mousse
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Ben Mims
July 2015

Sour cream gives this blueberry mousse a wonderful, subtle tanginess. Slideshow: More Blueberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup blueberries, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup heavy cream, chilled
  • Chopped pistachios, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, mash the 1 cup of blueberries with the sugar and salt and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Cook, stirring, until jammy, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and scrape the jam into a food processor. Let cool completely.

Step 2    

Add the sour cream and cream cheese to the food processor and puree with the jam until smooth. In a large bowl, beat the heavy cream  to soft peaks. Fold in the berry cream until blended. Spoon the mousse into glasses and sprinkle with chopped pistachios and blueberries.

