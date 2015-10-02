Blueberry, Lemon and Coconut Cake

This simple butter cake can be topped with any kind of in-season fruit you may have on hand. Try strawberries in spring, figs in fall or poached pears in winter. This summer version is bursting with fresh blueberries, lemon and coconut. You can use either fresh or frozen berries for this cake, but don’t defrost before using if frozen is all you have, or their juices will seep into the cake batter. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 335°. Grease and line a 9-inch loose-bottom cake pan with parchment paper.
Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy using either an electric mixer or wooden spoon. Stir in the vanilla and lemon zest. Add eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition. Add dried coconut and sift over brown rice flour, potato starch and baking power. Stir until just combined before adding coconut milk and folding in 1 cup of the blueberries.
Spoon the mixture into the prepared pan, sprinkle the top with the remaining 1/2 cup of berries and flaked coconut. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in pan. Sprinkle with a little powdered sugar or coconut flour and serve with natural yogurt or softly whipped cream.
