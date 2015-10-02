Blueberry, Lemon and Coconut Cake
Photo © Emma Galloway
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Emma Galloway
September 2013

This simple butter cake can be topped with any kind of in-season fruit you may have on hand. Try strawberries in spring, figs in fall or poached pears in winter. This summer version is bursting with fresh blueberries, lemon and coconut. You can use either fresh or frozen berries for this cake, but don’t defrost before using if frozen is all you have, or their juices will seep into the cake batter. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup, plus 1 tablespoon softened butter
  • 1 cup unrefined cane sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Zest from 1 lemon, finely grated
  • 2 large free-range eggs, at room temperature
  • 3/4 cup, plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened dried coconut
  • 3/4 cup super-fine brown rice flour
  • 1/3 cup potato starch
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon gluten-free baking powder
  • 2 tablespoons coconut milk (or almond/rice milk)
  • 1 cup blueberries, plus 1/2 cup to sprinkle on top
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened flaked coconut, to sprinkle on top
  • Gluten-free powdered sugar or coconut flour, to dust
  • Softly whipped cream or natural yogurt, to serve

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 335°. Grease and line a 9-inch loose-bottom cake pan with parchment paper.

Step 2    

Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy using either an electric mixer or wooden spoon. Stir in the vanilla and lemon zest. Add eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition. Add dried coconut and sift over brown rice flour, potato starch and baking power. Stir until just combined before adding coconut milk and folding in 1 cup of the blueberries.

Step 3    

Spoon the mixture into the prepared pan, sprinkle the top with the remaining 1/2 cup of berries and flaked coconut. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in pan. Sprinkle with a little powdered sugar or coconut flour and serve with natural yogurt or softly whipped cream.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up