Blueberry Hand Pies
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 16 pies
Kamran Siddiqi
June 2015

These lovely hand pies from baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi are crisp, flaky and bright with super berry flavor. Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

DOUGH

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 1/2 sticks cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1/4 cup ice water

FILLING

  • 2 cups blueberries
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 large egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water
  • Turbinado sugar, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dough

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the confectioners’ sugar and salt. Cut in the butter using a pastry cutter or 2 knives until the  mixture resembles coarse meal with some pea-size pieces of butter remaining. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the egg yolk and water until a shaggy dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and knead gently until smooth. Cut the dough in half and shape into 2 disks. Wrap the disks in plastic and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the filling

In a medium bowl, toss the blueberries with the granulated sugar, flour, lemon juice, salt and cinnamon.

Step 3    

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out 1 disk of dough to a 16-by-9-inch rectangle, about 1/8 inch thick. Using a 4-inch plate as a guide, cut out  8 rounds from the dough. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the filling into the center of a dough round and fold the dough over to form a half-moon. Press the edge to seal, then crimp decoratively. Transfer the hand pie to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Repeat with all of the remaining dough and filling; space the pies 1 inch apart. Refrigerate the hand pies until well chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 4    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Brush the hand pies with the beaten egg and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until golden; some of the juices will spill out. Let cool slightly. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

he baked hand pies can be stored in an airtight container overnight. Rewarm in a 350° oven for 3 to 5 minutes before serving. Or freeze the unbaked pies on the baking sheet, then transfer to a plastic bag and freeze for up to 2 weeks; thaw slightly before baking.

