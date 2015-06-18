Blueberry Dutch Baby

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a bowl, whisk the flour with the milk, pomegranate juice and eggs until blended. In a 12-inch skillet, melt the butter over high heat until foamy. Pour in the batter and sprinkle on the blueberries. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 20 minutes, until the pancake is golden brown. Dust the pancake with confectioners’ sugar and serve immediately.