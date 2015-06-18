Blueberry Dutch Baby

Cookbook author Ben Mims uses pomegranate juice to sweeten the batter for this light and berry-rich pancake. Slideshow: More Pancake Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a bowl, whisk the flour with the milk, pomegranate juice and eggs until blended. In a 12-inch skillet, melt the butter over high heat until foamy. Pour in the batter and sprinkle on the blueberries. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 20 minutes, until the pancake is golden brown. Dust the pancake with confectioners’ sugar and serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: rahappygirl123
Review Body: Yum, so good, couldn't stop myself....first slice, second slice, third....you get the picture. I think I will probably use less better next time. Would be fun to make with kids because it's cool to see it puff up in the oven.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-03-05