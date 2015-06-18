Blueberry Dutch Baby
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ben Mims
July 2015

Cookbook author Ben Mims uses pomegranate juice to sweeten the batter for this light and berry-rich pancake. Slideshow: More Pancake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate juice
  • 3 eggs
  • 6 tablespoons salted butter
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a bowl, whisk the flour with the milk, pomegranate juice and eggs until blended. In a 12-inch skillet, melt the butter over  high heat until foamy. Pour in the batter and sprinkle on the blueberries. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 20 minutes, until the pancake is golden brown. Dust the pancake with confectioners’ sugar and serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up