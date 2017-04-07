Blueberry Coconut Morning Porridge

The combination of blueberry and coconut are sublime on their own, but the one special ‘kicker’ in this recipe is almond extract,” says cookbook author Laura Lea. “It really rounds out the porridge. If you only have vanilla extract, or neither, you'll still have a fabulous end result, but I recommend grabbing some almond extract. Sometimes I add 2 tablespoons or 1/4 cup yogurt to the mix. When I use 1/4 cup, I reduce the water by two tablespoons.” Slideshow: More Porridge Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk all of the ingredients except for the blueberries until smooth. Stir in blueberries. Whisk every 2 minutes for 10 minutes to prevent chia seeds from clumping. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. To serve, enjoy as-is or top with almond butter and more blueberries.
Author Name: JamesGreen26
Review Body: I'd drop a little bit of peanut butter to make it even healthier
Date Published: 2017-05-14
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: A healthy and light recipe for all those mothers trying to stay in shape!
Date Published: 2017-05-12