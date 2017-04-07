Blueberry Coconut Morning Porridge

The combination of blueberry and coconut are sublime on their own, but the one special ‘kicker’ in this recipe is almond extract,” says cookbook author Laura Lea. “It really rounds out the porridge. If you only have vanilla extract, or neither, you'll still have a fabulous end result, but I recommend grabbing some almond extract. Sometimes I add 2 tablespoons or 1/4 cup yogurt to the mix. When I use 1/4 cup, I reduce the water by two tablespoons.” Slideshow: More Porridge Recipes