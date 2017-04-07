Blueberry Coconut Morning Porridge
Abby Hocking
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Laura Lea

The combination of blueberry and coconut are sublime on their own, but the one special ‘kicker’ in this recipe is almond extract,” says cookbook author Laura Lea. “It really rounds out the porridge. If you only have vanilla extract, or neither, you'll still have a fabulous end result, but I recommend grabbing some almond extract. Sometimes I add 2 tablespoons or 1/4 cup yogurt to the mix. When I use 1/4 cup, I reduce the water by two tablespoons.” Slideshow: More Porridge Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup full fat canned coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup - 6 tablespoons filtered water (suggest 1/4 cup if using frozen berries, 6 tablespoons if using fresh)
  • 1/4 cup rolled oats
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon chia seeds
  • 2 teaspoons unsweetened coconut flakes, toasted
  • 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract or 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1-2 teaspoons maple syrup or honey
  • 1/3 cup fresh or frozen blueberries, plus more for serving
  • Almond butter, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a small bowl, whisk all of the ingredients except for the blueberries until smooth. Stir in blueberries. Whisk every 2 minutes for 10 minutes to prevent chia seeds from clumping. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. To serve, enjoy as-is or top with almond butter and more blueberries.

