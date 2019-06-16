Blueberry-Beaujolais Jam
Active Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 7 cups
By Gabriel Rucker
July 2019

Full of concentrated fruit flavor and bright acid from the Gamay–grape based wine, this jam sings with the sweet, ripe summer blueberries. While it provides the perfect contrast to the goat cheese and butter on 2007 Best New Chef Gabriel Rucker’s Ham-Jam Sandwiches, this sweet-tart jam also makes a next-level addition to a cheese and charcuterie board. To save time, make this jam up to 2 weeks ahead of time.

Ingredients

  • 1 (750-ml) bottle Beaujolais wine
  • 6 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest plus 2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground cardamom
  • 8 cups fresh blueberries (about 2 1/2 pounds)
  • 1 (1 3/4-ounce) package powdered fruit pectin (such as Sure-Jell)

How to Make It

Step

Bring wine, sugar, lemon zest, and cardamom to a boil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high; cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, about 30 minutes. Add blueberries, and cook, stirring occasionally, until they begin to burst, about 6 minutes. Stir in pectin, and cook, stirring often, until mixture is thick and syrupy, about 20 minutes. Stir in lemon juice. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Transfer jam to an airtight container; chill 8 hours.

Make Ahead

Blueberry-Beaujolais Jam may be made up to 2 weeks ahead. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator until ready to serve.

