Blueberry-Beaujolais Jam

Step

Bring wine, sugar, lemon zest, and cardamom to a boil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high; cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, about 30 minutes. Add blueberries, and cook, stirring occasionally, until they begin to burst, about 6 minutes. Stir in pectin, and cook, stirring often, until mixture is thick and syrupy, about 20 minutes. Stir in lemon juice. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Transfer jam to an airtight container; chill 8 hours.