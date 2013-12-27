Blueberry Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal

Bring the quinoa, oats, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and water to a rolling boil in a large pot. Reduce heat, add the cinnamon and 1 cup brown sugar, and stir. Let the mixture simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the water is absorbed into the grains, remove from heat, and let cool for 10 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350º. Butter an 8-by-8-inch or 11-by-7-inch baking dish and set aside. Lightly beat the eggs and slowly add them to the quinoa and oats mixture, stirring constantly. Add the baking powder and blueberries, and mix well. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish, and sprinkle 2 tablespoons brown sugar on top. Bake, uncovered, 25 to 35 minutes or until bubbly and brown on top. Let sit for 5 to 10 minutes, then serve.