Blueberry Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
October 2011

Blueberries are great on top of baked quinoa with steel-cut oats. They’re even better cooked inside. You can’t go wrong with fresh or frozen blueberries. Slideshow: Healthy Breakfasts

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quinoa, rinsed
  • 1 cup steel-cut oats
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons cinnamon
  • 1 cup brown sugar, plus 2 tablespoons for sprinkling
  • 1 teaspoon unsalted butter, for greasing the pan
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring the quinoa, oats, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and water to a rolling boil in a large pot. Reduce heat, add the cinnamon and 1 cup brown sugar, and stir. Let the mixture simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the water is absorbed into the grains, remove from heat, and let cool for 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 350º. Butter an 8-by-8-inch or 11-by-7-inch baking dish and set aside. Lightly beat the eggs and slowly add them to the quinoa and oats mixture, stirring constantly. Add the baking powder and blueberries, and mix well. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish, and sprinkle 2 tablespoons brown sugar on top. Bake, uncovered, 25 to 35 minutes or until bubbly and brown on top. Let sit for 5 to 10 minutes, then serve.

Make Ahead

The quinoa and steel-cut oats can be made a day ahead and refrigerated. Add eggs, baking powder and blueberries before baking.

