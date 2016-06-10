Blueberry-and-Nectarine Hand Pies

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dough In a food processor, pulse the flour with the salt and 2 teaspoons of sugar. Add the butter and pulse until pea-size pieces form. Drizzle in the ice water as you pulse until the dough just comes together, about 1 minute. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and pat into a square about 1 inch thick. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.

Step 2 Make the filling In a medium bowl, toss the nectarines with the blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, vanilla, ginger, nutmeg and salt. Sift the cornstarch over the fruit and stir until coated, making sure no clumps of cornstarch remain.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 375°. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. Cut the chilled dough in half. Work with 1 piece at a time and keep the other half chilled. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough 1/8 inch thick. Using a 4-inch round cookie cutter, stamp out 8 rounds and arrange on one of the baking sheets, 2 inches apart. Refrigerate the rounds. Roll out the remaining dough 1/8 inch thick. Using a 4 1/2-inch round cookie cutter, stamp out 8 rounds; using a thin knife, cut three 1/2-inch slits in each round, then transfer to the second baking sheet.