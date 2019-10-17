Blue Crab Beignets
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
By Justin Devillier and Jamie Feldmar
November 2019

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces fresh blue crabmeat, picked over (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/3 cup mascarpone cheese
  • 1/2 small (1 ounce) shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh chives
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided, plus more
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour (about 4 1/4 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup cornstarch (about 1 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 cup (8 ounces) amber lager beer
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

Gently stir together crabmeat, mascarpone, shallot, chives, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl until combined. Chill until ready to use.

Step 2    

Whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Gradually whisk in beer until just blended (batter will be thick).

Step 3    

Pour oil to a depth of at least 3 inches into a Dutch oven or large saucepan. Heat over medium-high to 375°F. Line a plate with paper towels.

Step 4    

Roll 1 heaping tablespoon crab mixture into a loose ball; drop into batter in bowl. Spoon batter over ball to coat evenly. Lift ball from batter using spoon, trying to collect as much batter on spoon with ball as possible. Gently slide the beignet into hot oil from just above the surface. Repeat process with about 2 or 3 additional beignets, making sure not to overcrowd Dutch oven. Fry, turning occasionally, until crisp and deep golden brown, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer beignets to paper towel–lined plate; season with salt. Repeat process with remaining crab mixture and batter, letting oil return to 375°F between batches. Serve hot.

