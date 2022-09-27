Recipes Desserts Cookies Chocolate Chip Cookies Blue Corn, Cherry, and Chocolate Chip Cookies Be the first to rate & review! With a soft interior that has a hint of almond flavor, these fresh cherry–studded cookies are not only colorful but also incredibly delicious. "After developing dozens of cookie recipes for All Day Baby, I find that the formula for a well-received cookie is to incorporate familiarity with the somewhat unusual," says 2021 F&W Best New Chef Thessa Diadem of All Day Baby in Los Angeles, who shared her Blue Corn and Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe with Food & Wine. "These cookies use blue corn flour, which makes them nutty and hearty. Cherry and chocolate is a classic combination that I love and that works well with blue corn. These cookies are best served warm and are absolutely perfect with a cup of coffee or Mexican hot chocolate." The dough does not need to be refrigerated before baking the cookies, making them a quick sweet treat. By Food & Wine Editors Published on September 27, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Lydia Pursell Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 5 mins Servings: 8 Ingredients 1 ¼ cups packed dark brown sugar ¾ cup unsalted butter (6 ounces), at room temperature 1 large egg, at room temperature 2 teaspoons almond extract ½ teaspoon vanilla extract 1 ½ cups blue corn flour (about 6 2/5 ounces) ¾ cup all-purpose flour (about 3 1/4 ounces) ¾ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon baking soda 1 ½ cups dark chocolate chips or chopped feves (about 7 ounces) 1 ½ cups fresh red cherries, pitted and halved (about 7 ounces) Directions Preheat oven to 325°F with racks in upper third and lower third positions. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Beat brown sugar and butter with an electric mixer on high speed until very light, fluffy, and almost tripled in volume, about 4 minutes. Beat in egg, almond extract, and vanilla extract until just combined, about 1 minute. Whisk together corn flour, all-purpose flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a medium bowl. With electric mixer running on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to brown sugar mixture, beating until just combined, about 1 minute. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, fold in chocolate and cherries until combined. Using a 1 1/2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop half of the dough onto prepared baking sheets (8 scoops per baking sheet with scoops spaced about 2 inches apart). Bake in preheated oven until cookie edges are browned, 15 to 18 minutes, rotating baking sheets between top and bottom racks halfway through bake time. Remove from oven. Let cookies cool on baking sheets 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack, and let cool completely, about 15 minutes. Repeat scooping and baking procedure with remaining dough. Make Ahead Cookies can be stored in an airtight container up to 2 days. Note Blue corn flour is available at Mexican grocery stores or online at masienda.com. Rate it Print