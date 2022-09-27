Blue Corn, Cherry, and Chocolate Chip Cookies

Preheat oven to 325°F with racks in upper third and lower third positions. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Beat brown sugar and butter with an electric mixer on high speed until very light, fluffy, and almost tripled in volume, about 4 minutes. Beat in egg, almond extract, and vanilla extract until just combined, about 1 minute. Whisk together corn flour, all-purpose flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a medium bowl. With electric mixer running on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to brown sugar mixture, beating until just combined, about 1 minute. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, fold in chocolate and cherries until combined. Using a 1 1/2-tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop half of the dough onto prepared baking sheets (8 scoops per baking sheet with scoops spaced about 2 inches apart). Bake in preheated oven until cookie edges are browned, 15 to 18 minutes, rotating baking sheets between top and bottom racks halfway through bake time. Remove from oven. Let cookies cool on baking sheets 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack, and let cool completely, about 15 minutes. Repeat scooping and baking procedure with remaining dough.

Make Ahead

Cookies can be stored in an airtight container up to 2 days.

Note

Blue corn flour is available at Mexican grocery stores or online at masienda.com.