Blue Cheese, Walnut, Grape, and Cabbage Slaw
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
November 2013

This quick cabbage slaw recipe offers an incredible range of textures and flavors, like creamy blue cheese, crunchy walnuts and juicy grapes. Slideshow: Crunchy Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 cups shredded cabbage
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1 cup sliced celery
  • 1 cup halved grapes
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup crumbled blue cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots, celery, grapes, and walnuts.

Step 2    

In another bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, brown sugar, and pepper.

Step 3    

Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture, add the blue cheese, and then gently toss everything coat. Chill and serve.

