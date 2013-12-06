Blue Cheese, Walnut, Grape, and Cabbage Slaw

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
This quick cabbage slaw recipe offers an incredible range of textures and flavors, like creamy blue cheese, crunchy walnuts and juicy grapes. Slideshow: Crunchy Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots, celery, grapes, and walnuts.
Step 2
In another bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, brown sugar, and pepper.
Step 3
Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture, add the blue cheese, and then gently toss everything coat. Chill and serve.
