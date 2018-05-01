BLT Smash-Burgers

How to Make It

Step 1 Set up a plancha for cooking (see Note for technique).

Step 2 While plancha heats, divide beef into 4 equal portions and roll between palms to form loosely packed balls.

Step 3 Lay beef balls on plancha, leaving 4 inches between balls. Sear 1 minute. Use the back of a large spatula to press burgers firmly, smashing them into 1/4-inch-thick patties. Sear until almost cooked through, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper, and flip burgers. Cook burgers 1 minute; remove to a plate to rest.

Step 4 Place bacon slices on plancha and cook until crisp and fat is rendered, about 2 minutes and 30 seconds per side. Transfer to plate with burgers. Cut bacon strips in half crosswise.