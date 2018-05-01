BLT Smash-Burgers
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
June 2018

We’re beefing up the summertime BLT with these smash-burgers—thin beef patties that are pressed onto a ripping hot plancha, or flat-top griddle, so they cook quickly and develop a smoky crust. Without grill grates, the juices from the burgers stay on the griddle, keeping them moist.
Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound 80% lean ground chuck 
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper  
  • 4 thick-cut bacon slices 
  • 1/4 cup best-quality mayonnaise 
  • 8 Pullman or brioche bread slices, lightly toasted 
  • 1 ripe heirloom tomato, cut into 8 slices 
  • 1 head butter lettuce, leaves separated 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set up a plancha for cooking  (see Note for technique). 

Step 2    

While plancha heats, divide beef into 4 equal portions and roll between palms to form loosely packed balls.  

Step 3    

Lay beef balls on plancha, leaving 4 inches between balls. Sear 1 minute. Use the back of a large spatula to press burgers firmly, smashing them into 1/4-inch-thick patties. Sear until almost cooked through, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper, and flip burgers. Cook burgers 1 minute; remove to a plate to rest. 

Step 4    

Place bacon slices on plancha and cook until crisp and fat is rendered, about 2 minutes and 30 seconds per side. Transfer to plate with burgers. Cut bacon strips in half crosswise. 

Step 5    

Spread mayonnaise on 4 bread slices, and top each with 2 tomato slices and several lettuce leaves. Place a burger and 2 bacon pieces on each, and cover with remaining 4 bread slices. Cut into triangles and serve immediately.

Notes

Grilling a la plancha

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up