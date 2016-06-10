Bloody Mary–Pickled Green Beans

Author Name: shoeman26 Review Body: This looks a lot easier to follow than I would have anticipated it to be. I will have to try this recipe one day. Thanks a lot!﻿ Review Rating: 3 Date Published: 2016-07-02

Author Name: theEarthChildx Review Body: This is super delicious. We kept them in jars approximately 3 weeks and eat them as cold or warmed up with onions into bread. It taste truly special when warmed up with onions! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-02

Author Name: Jessica Beckett Review Body: LOVE these...have to admit, no one in my house but me will eat horseradish...So in true New Mexico style I tossed in a big green chili instead, seeds and all, and added a splash of tequila after taking the brine off the flame...super yummy!!!! I might eat them all before my husband gets home.... Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-19