Bloody Mary–Pickled Green Beans
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 quart
Justin Chapple
July 2016

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple loves drinking Bloody Marys, so he created a fantastic Bloody Mary "brine"—made with tomato juice, vinegar, horseradish, peppercorns and garlic—which he boils and pours over green beans. Once they're chilled, the beans are completely irresistible. They're perfect eaten on their own, but also delicious served with an actual Bloody Mary. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces haricots verts or other thin green beans
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup tomato juice
  • 1/3 cup rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

How to Make It

Step

Pack the green beans in a heatproof 1-quart glass jar. In a medium saucepan, combine all of the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Pour the brine over the green beans and let cool completely, then seal the jar and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.

Make Ahead

The pickled green beans can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.

