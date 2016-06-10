Bloody Mary–Pickled Green Beans

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple loves drinking Bloody Marys, so he created a fantastic Bloody Mary "brine"—made with tomato juice, vinegar, horseradish, peppercorns and garlic—which he boils and pours over green beans. Once they're chilled, the beans are completely irresistible. They're perfect eaten on their own, but also delicious served with an actual Bloody Mary. Slideshow: More Green Bean Recipes
How to Make It
Pack the green beans in a heatproof 1-quart glass jar. In a medium saucepan, combine all of the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Pour the brine over the green beans and let cool completely, then seal the jar and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.
Make Ahead
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: shoeman26
Review Body: This looks a lot easier to follow than I would have anticipated it to be. I will have to try this recipe one day. Thanks a lot!
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: theEarthChildx
Review Body: This is super delicious. We kept them in jars approximately 3 weeks and eat them as cold or warmed up with onions into bread. It taste truly special when warmed up with onions!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: Jessica Beckett
Review Body: LOVE these...have to admit, no one in my house but me will eat horseradish...So in true New Mexico style I tossed in a big green chili instead, seeds and all, and added a splash of tequila after taking the brine off the flame...super yummy!!!! I might eat them all before my husband gets home....
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-19
Author Name: gsisson
Review Body: I love pickled beans & asparagus in my Bloody Mary so can't wait to try this one
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-02