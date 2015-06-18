Bloody Mary Burgers

Step 1

In a bowl, using a fork, gently stir the ground sirloin with the horseradish, tomato paste, hot sauce, Worcestershire, celery seeds, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Using 2 lids from 1-quart takeout containers, press one fourth of the beef mixture into 4 perfect patties. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to form the remaining patties.