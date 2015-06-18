Bloody Mary Burgers
F&W’s Justin Chapple seasons these juicy beef burgers with horseradish, tomato paste, hot sauce, Worcestershire and celery seeds. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds ground sirloin
  • 3 tablespoons prepared horseradish, drained
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons hot sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons celery seeds
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 brioche hamburger buns
  • Mayonnaise, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and American cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, using a fork, gently stir the ground sirloin with the horseradish, tomato paste, hot sauce, Worcestershire, celery seeds, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Using 2 lids from 1-quart takeout containers, press one fourth of the beef mixture into 4 perfect patties. Transfer to a plate. Repeat to form the remaining patties.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the patties lightly with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until medium rare within, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer the burgers to the buns, top with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and cheese and serve.

Make Ahead

The patties can be refrigerated for up to 3 hours before grilling.

