Blood & Sand
Food & Wine

This classic’s name is a tribute to the 1922 silent movie Blood and Sand, which stars Rudolph Valentino as a poor young Spaniard who eventually becomes a great matador. Fruity and only faintly smoky, it’s an approachable drink for people who aren’t sure they like Scotch.  Slideshow: Cocktails Recipes for the Coupe

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce blended Scotch, such as Compass Box Asyla
  • 1 ounce sweet vermouth
  • 1 ounce cherry liqueur, preferably Heering
  • 1 ounce fresh orange juice
  • Ice
  • 1 orange wheel, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Scotch, vermouth, cherry liqueur and orange juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain  into a chilled martini glass and garnish with  the orange wheel.

