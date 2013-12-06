Blood & Sand

© Lucas Allen
This classic’s name is a tribute to the 1922 silent movie Blood and Sand, which stars Rudolph Valentino as a poor young Spaniard who eventually becomes a great matador. Fruity and only faintly smoky, it’s an approachable drink for people who aren’t sure they like Scotch. Slideshow: Cocktails Recipes for the Coupe
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Scotch, vermouth, cherry liqueur and orange juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the orange wheel.
