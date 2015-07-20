Blistered Snap Peas with Salami and Feta
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton
August 2015

Charring snap peas on one side only gives them a smoky flavor while keeping the texture crunchy—an amazing combination in this salad. Slideshow: More Pea Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound sugar snap peas, trimmed
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 2 cups baby arugula
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced salami, cut into matchsticks
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese (2 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the snap peas with 1 tablespoon of the oil and season with Salt Pepper. Spread the snap peas on a perforated grill pan and grill over high heat until lightly charred on one side, 1 to 2 minutes. Return the snap peas to the bowl and toss with the vinegar and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Mound the arugula in a shallow bowl and make a well in the middle. Mound the snap peas in the well and top with the salami and feta. Serve.

Notes

The snap peas can also be blistered in a hot cast-iron skillet over high heat for 2 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up