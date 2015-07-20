Blistered Snap Peas with Salami and Feta

Step 1

Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the snap peas with 1 tablespoon of the oil and season with Salt Pepper. Spread the snap peas on a perforated grill pan and grill over high heat until lightly charred on one side, 1 to 2 minutes. Return the snap peas to the bowl and toss with the vinegar and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil; season with salt and pepper.