Blistered Snap Peas with Everything-Bagel Seasonings
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton
June 2016

At their restaurant Ox in Portland, Oregon, Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton grill small vegetables like these snap peas by placing a cross-hatched cooling rack upside down on their grill. No grill basket needed. Slideshow: More Snap Pea Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon salted roasted sunflower seeds
  • 3/4 teaspoon flaky sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon nigella seeds or poppy seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried onion flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried garlic flakes
  • 1/4 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • 1 pound snap peas, trimmed
  • 1/4 cup toasted sesame oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup mascarpone
  • Snipped chives and salmon roe, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the sesame seeds with the sunflower seeds, flaky sea salt, nigella seeds, onion and garlic flakes and the caraway seeds.

Step 2    

Light a grill. Place a latticed wire cooling rack upside down on top of the grill (see tip above). In a medium bowl, toss the  snap peas with 2 tablespoons of the sesame oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Grill the snap peas on the rack over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Return the snap peas to the bowl and toss with the melted butter and the remaining 2 tablespoons of sesame oil. Add the seed mixture and toss to coat; let cool slightly.

Step 3    

Spread the mascarpone on a platter or 6 plates. Mound the snap peas on top and drizzle with any remaining sesame butter. Garnish with chives and salmon roe; serve immediately.

