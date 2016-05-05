Blistered Snap Peas with Everything-Bagel Seasonings

At their restaurant Ox in Portland, Oregon, Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton grill small vegetables like these snap peas by placing a cross-hatched cooling rack upside down on their grill. No grill basket needed. Slideshow: More Snap Pea Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, mix the sesame seeds with the sunflower seeds, flaky sea salt, nigella seeds, onion and garlic flakes and the caraway seeds.
Light a grill. Place a latticed wire cooling rack upside down on top of the grill (see tip above). In a medium bowl, toss the snap peas with 2 tablespoons of the sesame oil and season with kosher salt and pepper. Grill the snap peas on the rack over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Return the snap peas to the bowl and toss with the melted butter and the remaining 2 tablespoons of sesame oil. Add the seed mixture and toss to coat; let cool slightly.
Spread the mascarpone on a platter or 6 plates. Mound the snap peas on top and drizzle with any remaining sesame butter. Garnish with chives and salmon roe; serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5