Blistered Okra with Dill-Coriander Lebneh
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kay Chun
July 2016

Okra lovers will rejoice in this elegant and delicious recipe from F&W's Kay Chun. Brining okra gives it extra flavor, while serving it in a bright and tangy sauce made with lebneh (the soft, creamy cheese made from strained yogurt) really brings the dish together. Slideshow: More Okra Recipes

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt
  • Cracked black pepper
  • 1 head of garlic, halved crosswise, plus 3/4 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped dill sprigs plus 1/4 cup chopped dill fronds, plus small sprigs for garnish
  • 1 pound okra
  • 3/4 cup lebneh or Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon crushed coriander seeds
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk 8 cups of hot water with 1/2 cup of salt, the halved garlic head and the chopped dill sprigs until the salt is dissolved. Let cool to lukewarm.

Step 2    

Using a paring knife, pierce each piece of okra in a few spots to help absorb the brine. Add the okra to the brine and place a plate on top to keep them completely submerged. Let stand at room temperature for 2 hours.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the lebneh with the crushed coriander, grated  garlic, chopped dill fronds and 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add 2 tablespoons of water and season with salt and cracked pepper. Whisk until smooth.

Step 4    

Light a grill or heat a grill pan. Drain the okra and pat dry; discard the garlic and dill sprigs. In a medium bowl, toss the okra with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with pepper. Grill the okra over moderately high heat, turning, until charred in spots and crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Spread the lebneh on plates and top with the blistered okra. Garnish with small dill sprigs and serve with lemon wedges.

Make Ahead

The dill lebneh can be refrigerated overnight.

