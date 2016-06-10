Blistered Okra with Dill-Coriander Lebneh

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, whisk 8 cups of hot water with 1/2 cup of salt, the halved garlic head and the chopped dill sprigs until the salt is dissolved. Let cool to lukewarm.

Step 2 Using a paring knife, pierce each piece of okra in a few spots to help absorb the brine. Add the okra to the brine and place a plate on top to keep them completely submerged. Let stand at room temperature for 2 hours.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the lebneh with the crushed coriander, grated garlic, chopped dill fronds and 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Add 2 tablespoons of water and season with salt and cracked pepper. Whisk until smooth.