Blackened Tilapia with Cajun Remoulade

This easy, do-it-yourself Cajun seasoning uses spice cabinet staples like garlic powder and paprika. Save any extra in an air-tight container for later use. Slideshow: Cajun and Creole Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1 Make the Cajun Seasoning
In a small bowl, whisk together all the spices and set aside.
Step 2 Make the Remoulade
In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, garlic, 1 tablespoon of the Cajun seasoning, hot sauce and pickle relish. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Make Ahead
The remoulade can be made a day ahead.