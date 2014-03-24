Blackened Tilapia with Cajun Remoulade
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Emily Farris
June 2014

This easy, do-it-yourself Cajun seasoning uses spice cabinet staples like garlic powder and paprika. Save any extra in an air-tight container for later use. Slideshow: Cajun and Creole Recipes

Ingredients

Cajun Seasoning

  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons dried thyme

Remoulade

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning (above)
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce
  • 1 tablespoon pickle relish

Tilapia

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 6-ounce tilapia fillets

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Cajun Seasoning

In a small bowl, whisk together all the spices and set aside.

Step 2    Make the Remoulade

In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, garlic, 1 tablespoon of the Cajun seasoning, hot sauce and pickle relish. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Make Ahead

The remoulade can be made a day ahead.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up