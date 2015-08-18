Blackened Tilapia Burger

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, combine the garlic powder, onion powder, chile powder, ancho chile powder, oregano, brown sugar, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 2 Rinse the tilapia under cold running water. Sprinkle the rub evenly over both sides of each fillet.

Step 3 In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add 2 tilapia fillets to the pan and cook for 3 minutes per side, until the fish is browned and cooked through. Repeat with the remaining fillets.