Blackened Tilapia Burger
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Stevens
October 2014

A spicy homemade rub featuring two kinds of chile powder flavors this fast, flaky tilapia sandwich. Any toppings you enjoy with a burger will work with this recipe. Slideshow: More Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons chile powder
  • 2 teaspoons ancho chile powder
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • Four 5-ounce tilapia fillets
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 hamburger buns
  • Favorite hamburger toppings

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the garlic powder, onion powder, chile powder, ancho chile powder, oregano, brown sugar, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 2    

Rinse the tilapia under cold running water. Sprinkle the rub evenly over both sides of each fillet.

Step 3    

In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add 2 tilapia fillets to the pan and cook for 3 minutes per side, until the fish is browned and cooked through. Repeat with the remaining fillets.

Step 4    

Serve each fillet on a bun with your choice of favorite hamburger toppings.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up