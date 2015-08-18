Blackened Tilapia Burger

A spicy homemade rub featuring two kinds of chile powder flavors this fast, flaky tilapia sandwich. Any toppings you enjoy with a burger will work with this recipe. Slideshow: More Fish Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, combine the garlic powder, onion powder, chile powder, ancho chile powder, oregano, brown sugar, sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
Rinse the tilapia under cold running water. Sprinkle the rub evenly over both sides of each fillet.
In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add 2 tilapia fillets to the pan and cook for 3 minutes per side, until the fish is browned and cooked through. Repeat with the remaining fillets.
Serve each fillet on a bun with your choice of favorite hamburger toppings.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5