Blackened Skillet  Pork Chops with Beans  and Spinach

A stellar spice blend is one of the easiest ways to amp up the flavors of a dish, taking a simple seared pork chop or baked chicken thigh to the next level. But what makes a spice mix great? We asked Meherwan Irani, chef and founder of the spice retailer Spicewalla, for advice. His first tip? For the best flavor, make your own blend from scratch. Toast whole spices first to bloom their fragrances, then grind them to medium-coarse consistency. And taste your spices as you go. “A common mistake is assuming a spice will taste the way it smells. But there’s often a big difference.” Try your hand at this simple Blackening Spice Blend, then put it to use in this simple, one-pan dinner.
How to Make It
Rub each pork chop all over with 2 teaspoons spice blend.
Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Working in batches, add pork chops to skillet, and cook until blackened and an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 135°F, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, and set aside.
Add beans, stock, and shallot to skillet. Cook over medium-low, stirring often, until hot, about 2 minutes. Add spinach in large handfuls, and stir until just wilted, about 2 minutes. Season with salt, and serve with pork chops and lemon wedges.