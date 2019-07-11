Blackcap Sour

Con Poulos
Farmers refer to black raspberries as “blackcaps” in the mid-Atlantic. This refreshing gin cocktail mixes them with white port and lemon for a rosy result. Muddling the berries and shiso leaves perfumes the drink with sweet-tart and herbal notes. Strain carefully to avoid any seeds in the drink.
How to Make It
Step
Muddle 5 raspberries and shiso leaves in a cocktail shaker. Add gin, port, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Fill shaker with ice cubes; cover and shake until outside of shaker is frosty, about 30 seconds. Strain into a coupe or rocks glass, and garnish with remaining 3 raspberries.