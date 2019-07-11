Blackcap Sour
Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cocktail
By Jeremiah Langhorne
August 2019

Farmers refer to black raspberries as “blackcaps” in the mid-Atlantic. This refreshing gin cocktail mixes them with white port and lemon for a rosy result. Muddling the berries and shiso leaves perfumes the drink with sweet-tart and herbal notes. Strain carefully to avoid any seeds in the drink.

Ingredients

  • 8 black or red raspberries, divided
  • 3 fresh shiso or basil leaves
  • 1 1/4 ounces (2 1/2 tablespoons) London dry gin
  • 3/4 ounces (1 1/2 tablespoons) white port
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon simple syrup

How to Make It

Step

Muddle 5 raspberries and shiso leaves in a cocktail shaker. Add gin, port, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Fill shaker with ice cubes; cover and shake until outside of shaker is frosty, about 30 seconds. Strain into a coupe or rocks glass, and garnish with remaining 3 raspberries.

