Blackberry-Mint Julep

© Peden + Munk
Adding blackberries to a mint julep adds fruity flavor to the classic warm-weather cocktail.
How to Make It
Step
Fill a rocks glass halfway with ice cubes. In a shaker, combine the 1/4 cup of blackberries, mint leaves, sugar, bourbon and 1/3 cup of ice cubes and shake well. Strain the drink into the glass through a coarse sieve, pressing on the solids. Garnish with the blackberry and mint sprig.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2192
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5