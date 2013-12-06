Blackberry-Mint Julep
Yield
Serves : 1 drink
Food & Wine
June 2012

Adding blackberries to a mint julep adds fruity flavor to the classic warm-weather cocktail.

Ingredients

  • Small ice cubes
  • 1/4 cup blackberries, plus 1 blackberry for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons mint leaves, plus 1 mint sprig for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 1/2 ounces bourbon

How to Make It

Step

Fill a rocks glass halfway with ice cubes. In a shaker, combine the 1/4 cup of blackberries, mint leaves, sugar, bourbon and 1/3 cup of ice cubes and shake well. Strain the drink into the glass through a coarse sieve, pressing on the solids. Garnish with the blackberry and mint sprig.

