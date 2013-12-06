Blackberry Limeade
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 QUARTS
Martha McGinnis
August 1999

 More Nonalcoholic Drinks

Ingredients

  • 3 cups fresh blackberries
  • 7 cups cold water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup fresh lime juice
  • Ice, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the blackberries with 1 cup of the water. Strain through a fine sieve. In a small saucepan, combine the sugar with 1 cup of the water and bring to a boil. Simmer until reduced to 1 cup, about 15 minutes; let cool.

Step 2    

In a pitcher, combine the blackberry puree with the sugar syrup, lime juice and the remaining 5 cups of cold water and refrigerate until chilled. Serve in tall glasses over ice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up